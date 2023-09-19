Dashcam video captures moment suspects leads deputies on chase with stolen vehicle on Ga. highway

Three men have been arrested after taking Fayette County deputies on a police chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 15, at 5:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they found a stolen car leaving the QuikTrip near Highway 85 and Corinth Road.

As deputies began to approach the car, the suspects drove off.

Dashcam video shows the vehicle attempting to pass another vehicle on the highway before losing control of the car near River Mist Drive.

Officials said the suspects, then ran off into nearby woods. They were found nearly 30 minutes later.

The sheriff’s office arrested Marcus Morris, 21, Brian Reynolds, 20, both of Riverdale and Derrick Strong, 20, of Atlanta.

The trio faces of variety of charges including theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, seat belt violation, obstruction of an officer and reckless driving.

