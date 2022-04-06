DASHCAM VIDEO: ‘Find my Phone’ app helps police track boy taken in stolen car

Atlanta police and local and state law enforcement partnered to rescue a 9-year-old boy who was kidnapped after a mother left keys inside of her vehicle, officials said.

APD responded to 888 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. where the mother Jerrica Moore told police she pulled into a location and exited her vehicle with her son in the backseat.

Moore said a man jumped into her vehicle and sped off.

APD, the Georgia State Patrol, Fulton County police and Fulton County Sheriff deputies were given GPS coordinates via the “Find my iPhone” application from Moore and began their pursuit of her vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver to keep the suspect from fleeing.

Darius White, 39, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, cruelty towards children and theft by taking, police said.

The child was transported to Hughes Spalding to examined and was later reunited with his mother.

