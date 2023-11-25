Dashcam video released: Police chase ends in Parma crash

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma police released dash and body camera video from a pursuit that led to a horrific crash earlier this month.

Around 8:18 p.m. on Nov. 9, a Parma police officer tried to pull over a 1999 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Pearl Road.

The officer says he witnessed multiple equipment violations and executed a traffic stop. The Honda appeared to slow down and pulled into the parking lot of a McDonalds on Pearl Road.

Instead of stopping, the driver circled around the restaurant to the exit and took off, tires screeching.

The dash camera video showed the Honda driver speeding back on Pearl Road and running red traffic signals.

It did not take long before the suspect vehicle was seen crashing into another car, a 2003 Buick Century, at the intersection of State Road.

Coincidentally, this chase ended at the exact same location as a fatal crash that took the life of 21-year old woman. That was not a police chase, but investigators believe another driver may have thought he was being pursued.

In August, family and friends gathered at the intersection to remember 21-year-old Janet Reyes. “Jay,” as she was known, was a passenger in a white car when several young men in a stolen KIA slammed into the car and overturned.

At the time, the police union president told FOX 8 that officers were not pursuing the KIA, but a cruiser did have lights and sirens on headed to another call, and it’s possible the driver of the stolen car thought officers were pursing them.

Back to newly-released Parma chase video, the suspect took off running after the crash.

“Stop, get on the ground, get on the ground… stop… get your hands behind your back,” yelled the officer.

Police say the man ran between buildings before he tripped and fell to the ground, allowing the officer to catch up and arrest 33-year old-Antonio Lopez of Cleveland.

“No weapons on you, right?” asked the officer.

“I was just scared because I have a warrant, said the suspect.

“All right, well, what do you have a warrant for, man?” the officer responded.

Lopez, his 40-year-old female passenger and the 70-year-old driver of the car that was struck were all taken to MetroHealth.

Parma police say the case will be forward to a Cuyahoga County grand jury for more possible charges.

