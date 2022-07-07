Dashcam video shows arrest of teen accused of carjacking man at gunpoint

A teenager has been arrested after police say he carjacked a man at gun point.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden went to Sandy Springs to be shown the technology police used to track down the crook.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police dashcam video captured the moment a Sandy Springs police officer attempted to pull over a stolen Lexus.

The driver, investigators said, was a 16-year-old boy who had just carjacked a homeowner at gunpoint.

“Around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hunters Branch Drive, a male approached another male, the homeowner coming out of his house, placed the gun against him and told him to give him his car,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis.

RELATED STORIES:

The teenage suspect showed no regard for human life, leading police on a high-speed chase topping speeds well over 100 miles per hour.

In the video, the teenager first speeds down I-285 west before getting on 75 North.

He exits at Windy Hill Road in Cobb County right near Truist Park and then hops back onto I-75 south.

He then loses control of the vehicle, causing him to come to a crashing halt on the interstate.

Police descended on the vehicle arresting the suspect who somehow did not suffer any injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“When we arrested him at the scene, the firearm he used to take the vehicle was laying the car. We are just appreciative of people giving us a call and allowing us to do our jobs,” Sgt McGinnis said.

The victim, who is asking for privacy, was not hurt. Police aren’t identifying the suspect because he’s a minor.

IN OTHER NEWS: