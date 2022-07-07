Dashcam video shows arrest of teen accused of carjacking man at gunpoint
A teenager has been arrested after police say he carjacked a man at gun point.
Channel 2′s Michael Seiden went to Sandy Springs to be shown the technology police used to track down the crook.
Police dashcam video captured the moment a Sandy Springs police officer attempted to pull over a stolen Lexus.
The driver, investigators said, was a 16-year-old boy who had just carjacked a homeowner at gunpoint.
“Around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hunters Branch Drive, a male approached another male, the homeowner coming out of his house, placed the gun against him and told him to give him his car,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis.
The teenage suspect showed no regard for human life, leading police on a high-speed chase topping speeds well over 100 miles per hour.
In the video, the teenager first speeds down I-285 west before getting on 75 North.
He exits at Windy Hill Road in Cobb County right near Truist Park and then hops back onto I-75 south.
He then loses control of the vehicle, causing him to come to a crashing halt on the interstate.
Police descended on the vehicle arresting the suspect who somehow did not suffer any injuries.
“When we arrested him at the scene, the firearm he used to take the vehicle was laying the car. We are just appreciative of people giving us a call and allowing us to do our jobs,” Sgt McGinnis said.
The victim, who is asking for privacy, was not hurt. Police aren’t identifying the suspect because he’s a minor.
