Dashcam video shows man trying to get away from police on motorized skateboard

Newly released dashcam video shows the moment a Coweta County man tried to get away from police on his motorized skateboard.

It all started when the officer tried to issue David Hill a traffic citation on Sunday along Highway 16 in Coweta County.

They say that’s when Hill closed the officer’s car door and took off on his skateboard.

Once the officer caught up to him, the officer pointed his Taser at him and told him to get off the skateboard.

“I then gave Hill several verbal commands to get down on the ground. Hill instead went to his knees and wouldn`t lay all the way down. I then approached Hill with my Taser still drawn and began to push him to the ground,” the responding officer said in an incident report.

“Hill then pushed back at me, I deployed my Taser by shooting a cartridge into his right shoulder and in his right leg. The Taser was not effective at all.”

Police eventually were able to arrest Hill and he was taken to the Coweta County Jail.

