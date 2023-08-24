Dashcam video shows a stolen Kia catching fire during a police chase in West Allis

During a pursuit of a stolen red Kia in West Allis on Aug. 18, the vehicle caught fire. Flames can be seen under the vehicle in this screenshot from a dashcam video released by the West Allis Police Department.

A stolen Kia caught fire during a police pursuit in West Allis on Aug. 18.

Police received a notification that a stolen vehicle was captured on a safety camera around 60th Street and National Avenue.

Two officers in a squad located it and attempted a traffic stop, West Allis police said. The vehicle began to pull over, but then accelerated and the 14-year-old driver from Milwaukee led officers on a 3½-mile chase.

The dashcam video timestamp indicates the pursuit occurred just before 8 p.m.

Speeds, according to officers heard in the video, averaged around 60 mph. At one point during the pursuit, an officer can be heard saying, there’s “lots of flames underneath the vehicle.”

“During the pursuit, flames began to appear from underneath the suspect’s vehicle and then the fleeing vehicle almost struck another squad,” police said in a statement.

The three suspects eventually abandoned the flaming red Kia Sportage and were apprehended.

The two passengers, also from Milwaukee, were both 15 years old.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will review the case, according to West Allis Police.

