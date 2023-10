TechCrunch

CRED grew its operating revenue by a staggering 255% to $168.1 million in the financial year ending March as the fintech startup, which garners an unusually high level of attention, finds rising adoption of its lending and commerce offerings among India's affluent individuals. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup had a total income of about $50 million in the financial year ending March last year and $11.4 million in the prior year. CRED – which is backed by GIC, Tiger Global, Insight Partners, and Peak XV – said hiring and maintaining top talent remains a priority for the startup, something that has contributed to an increase in employee benefit expenses.