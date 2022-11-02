Dasin Retail Trust (SGX:CEDU) shareholders have endured a 59% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Dasin Retail Trust (SGX:CEDU) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 67% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 37% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 7.0% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Dasin Retail Trust wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Dasin Retail Trust saw its revenue grow by 14% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 19% per year. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Dasin Retail Trust's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dasin Retail Trust's TSR of was a loss of 59% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Dasin Retail Trust shareholders are down 33% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dasin Retail Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dasin Retail Trust (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

