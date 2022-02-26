DASO detains three juveniles after shooting
LAS CRUCES - Three juveniles, between 12 and 15 years old, were detained after the Doña Ana County Sheriff's office said they were involved in the shooting of a man.
DASO announced the shooting on a Facebook post at around 5:30 p.m. The announcement said that deputies found an injured adult man in a crashed vehicle on Windmill Road east of Del Rey Boulevard.
DASO said that the man told deputies that he'd been shot by three juveniles around 2 p.m. All three have been detained, according to DASO.
Sheriff Kim Stewart on Saturday told the Las Cruces Sun-News the 18-year-old victim remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery.
