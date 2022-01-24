DASO: El Paso man asks for a job at AutoZone, shows up drunk, flees police

LAS CRUCES - An El Paso man is in jail after Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputies said that walked into a Chaparral AutoZone to ask for a job, returned drunk then fled from police on Friday.

The man is facing one felony charge of battery on a police officer, one misdemeanor charge of assault on a peace officer, one misdemeanor charge of evading an officer, and one misdemeanor charge of concealing identity.

According to an affidavit, the 29-year-old El Paso man walked into the AutoZone on the 200 block of McCombs Road on Jan. 21. The affidavit said that man was looking for a job.

It's unclear how far in the hiring process he got, if at all. When the man returned to the AutoZone later in the day, the store manager told police that he was drunk. The store manager said that the man was stumbling around and slammed his fist on the counter.

The manager then called deputies who arrived to find the man sitting alone near the corner of the store. A deputy asked the man for his name but received a fake name, the affidavit stated.

After the deputy confronted the man about the name, the affidavit stated that he took off on foot. The chase didn't last long. Once the man realized that deputies were chasing him, he dropped to the ground and surrendered.

The man was arrested and taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center. He was scheduled to face a judge on Monday afternoon. As of the publication of this article, the man was being held without a bond.

