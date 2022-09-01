HATCH- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they believed stabbed two men early Thursday morning.

DASO Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed that deputies were looking for the man in the Placitas area near Hatch. Stewart said deputies discovered two people with non-life threatening stab wounds just after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 1. After identifying a suspect, Stewart said that deputies attempted to serve a warrant on the man's residence. However, the man was not there.

Stewart said that deputies were still looking for the man as of the publication of this article.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reproter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: DASO searching for stabbing suspect near Hatch