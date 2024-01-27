DASO seeks missing man last seen at hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Andrew Carroll, age 56 of Las Cruces, has been missing since about noon on Jan. 19. He was last seen at Mesilla Valley Hospital in Las Cruces. His direction of travel is not known.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 360 pounds and has green eyes and white hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this man is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.