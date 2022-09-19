LAS CRUCES – A shootout between deputies and a man led to the man's hospitalization and the discovery of a woman's body Sunday night.

According to a Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office post on Facebook, dispatchers received a call around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 requesting aid for an injured woman on the 6000 block of Vista del Oro in Picacho Hills. When the first deputy arrived about 10 minutes later, they discovered the woman's body and called for more officers.

Shortly after, deputies contacted a man who had a gun inside the house. The post stated a gunfight broke out. However, the post did not provide details about who fired first or how long the gunfight lasted.

According to the post, the man was shot at least once before first responders took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown, the post stated.

Deputies believe a long-standing domestic dispute between area residents was at the incident's root.

DASO has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 to release more details.

This is a developing story.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: DASO: Woman found dead before shootout with man in Picacho Hills