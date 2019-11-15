The Dassault Aviation (EPA:AM) Share Price Is Up 22% And Shareholders Are Holding On

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Dassault Aviation SA (EPA:AM) share price is up 22% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 11% in the last year.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Dassault Aviation achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.7% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4.1% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

ENXTPA:AM Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019

We know that Dassault Aviation has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Dassault Aviation the TSR over the last 5 years was 29%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Dassault Aviation had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.5% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5.3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Dassault Aviation scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

