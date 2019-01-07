Will Dassault Aviation SA’s (EPA:AM) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead?

After Dassault Aviation SA’s (EPA:AM) earnings announcement in June 2018, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, with earnings expected to grow by 16% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 8.9%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €709m, we should see this growing to €821m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Dassault Aviation’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Dassault Aviation in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 10 analysts covering AM is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of €709m and the final forecast of €929m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for AM’s earnings is 8.6%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of €76.34 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €85.99 EPS today. However, the near term margins may change heading into 2022, from the current levels of 15% to 14%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Dassault Aviation, I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

