Will Dassault Systèmes SE’s (EPA:DSY) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years?

The most recent earnings update Dassault Systèmes SE’s (EPA:DSY) released in December 2018 showed that the company gained from a slight tailwind, leading to a single-digit earnings growth of 9.6%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive Dassault Systèmes’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for this coming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a robust 19%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates reaching double digit 38% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €880m by 2022.

ENXTPA:DSY Future Profit February 18th 19 More

Although it is informative understanding the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more insightful to evaluate the rate at which the earnings are growing every year, on average. The pro of this technique is that it ignores near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Dassault Systèmes’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means that, we can anticipate Dassault Systèmes will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next couple of years.

