Dassault Systemes raises targets for 2022, sets out succession plan

Logo of Dassault Systemes in Brest
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Edelstenne
    Businessperson

(Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast and reported first-quarter earnings that topped estimates, boosted by its industrial and clinical trial businesses.

The group, which sells software used to design cars and planes, raised its profit margin target to 33.4%-33.7% and that of its earnings per share to 1.04-1.06 euros.

Analysts polled by the company had in mid-April estimated the group would hit a margin of 33% and earnings per share of 1.01 euros, at the high end of the group's former guidance.

The group reported strong growth from its medical unit Medidata, which has been used in hundreds of COVID-related clinical trials, as well as its industrial offerings.

While it maintained its 9%-10% revenue growth forecast, it nudged up its target sum to account for foreign exchange.

Finance chief Rouven Bergmann told journalists in a call that the higher revenue would more than offset the costs of suspending business in Russia, which had accounted for roughly 0.5% of its sales.

Bergmann said the company had halted its operations there, adding that it had no employees or R&D activities in either Russia or Ukraine, where the business comprised only sales and services.

The group said it had expanded its workforce by 7%, notably in its R&D divisions.

Recovery in the auto and aerospace industries, alongside a global shift to online work, helped Dassault Systemes repeatedly raise its forecasts last year, though it had warned that pressure for higher salaries would weigh on profits in 2022.

The group also laid out a succession plan which would see Chief Executive Officer Bernard Charles take over as chairman when Charles Edelstenne, 84, retires next January, while Chief Operating Officer Pascal Deloz would become deputy CEO.

Edelstenne, who co-founded the group in 1980s, has served in a number of leadership positions at companies owned by the billionaire Dassault family, which also holds a quarter of defence group Thales and conservative newspaper Le Figaro.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millions must cut water use in drought-stricken California

    Southern California's gigantic water supplier took the unprecedented step Tuesday of requiring about 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state. The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a water shortage emergency and required the cities and water agencies it supplies to implement the cutback on June 1 and enforce it or face hefty fines.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • China Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Priva

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • Why Bear Markets Can Help You Create Life-Changing Wealth

    Bear markets are periods of time when the stock market is down 20% or more from its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite was briefly in a bear market earlier this year, while the S&P 500 entered a correction, which is a drawdown of 10% or more from the high. Bear markets can be stressful and nerve-racking.

  • Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion and Plans to Make Platform 'Better Than Ever'

    "Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," the billionaire said

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Headed in Reverse Today

    Forget the bulls, who were roaring yesterday. Today, the bears are powering the stock's movement.

  • D.R. Horton considering smaller home product as rising home prices threaten affordability

    During an earnings call on Tuesday, D.R. Horton executives floated the possibility of offering a smaller home size as affordability pressures continue to plague potential homebuyers.