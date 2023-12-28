Dassel, Minnesota, man arrested at scene of burglary in progress

Dec. 28—DASSEL

— A Dassel man was arrested at a warehouse there Tuesday night after a report of a burglary in progress.

According to a news release from the

Meeker County Sheriff's Office,

the 46-year-old was arrested after a K-9 unit was called to assist with taking him into custody.

He was treated for a dog bite before being processed at the Meeker County Jail for pending burglary and drug-related charges.

According to Sheriff Brian Cruze, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this burglary or any of the recent burglaries and arsons in and around the Dassel area is encouraged to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400 and speak with a detective.

According to the news release, the Meeker County Sheriff's Office received the report of a burglary in progress at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at a warehouse in the 600 block of Pacific Avenue West in Dassel.

Responding deputies surrounded the building and could hear movement inside. Deputies made several attempts to call the man out but he did not exit.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and a search of the building was conducted. The suspect was found hiding inside the building but reportedly refused commands to come out. The K-9 was then sent in to help apprehend him.

Meeker County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wright County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department.