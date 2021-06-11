Dassel woman injured Wednesday in crash, driver arrested

Jun. 11—DASSEL — A Dassel woman was seriously injured Wednesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Dassel Township, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office. The driver has been arrested for driving while impaired and criminal vehicular operation.

According to the news release, passenger Lindsey Nystrom, 31, was airlifted by Life Link helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis for serious injuries suffered during the crash.

The driver, Austin Klinghagen, 30, of Grove City, drove through the intersection of 782th Avenue and 220th Street and off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the news release. Law enforcement determined Klinghagen was under the influence and he was arrested.

He was booked into the Meeker County Jail awaiting formal charges related to the crash.

Dassel Fire and Rescue and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the incident.