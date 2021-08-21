Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.095

Data#3 Limited's (ASX:DTL) dividend will be increasing to AU$0.095 on 30th of September. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Data#3's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Data#3 was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

EPS is set to grow by 9.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues growing along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 92%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from AU$0.056 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Data#3 has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Data#3 has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Data#3's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Data#3 is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Data#3 that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

