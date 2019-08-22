Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

On 30 June 2019, Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously subdued, with profits predicted to rise by 11% next year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 14%. By 2020, we can expect Data#3’s bottom line to reach AU$20m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$18m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Data#3 in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 1 analysts covering DTL is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for DTL, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ASX:DTL Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

From the current net income level of AU$18m and the final forecast of AU$25m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for DTL’s earnings is 11%. This leads to an EPS of A$0.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.12. Margins are currently sitting at 1.3%, which is expected to expand to 1.4% by 2022.

