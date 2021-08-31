Data and AI platform Databricks raises $1.6 billion, valued at $38 billion

Databricks' CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi speaks at Spark + AI Summit Europe in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jane Lanhee Lee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jane Lanhee Lee

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Databricks, a data analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence, said on Tuesday it raised $1.6 billion to expand its engineering team to keep its lead in the market, a funding round that valued it at $38 billion.

The massive fund injection “does not push out the IPO”, said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO. He declined to say when Databricks was planning to go public or whether it would go the traditional route or use a direct listing where companies list existing shares without issuing new shares or raising new funds.

Ghodsi did rule out going public through a merger with a blank-check firm or a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a popular way for many startups to list.

“I think SPACs are much better suited for companies that maybe have difficulty IPOing on their own and have difficulty getting those kind of investments from the kind of mutual funds that we're talking about,” he said, adding that Databricks’ annualized revenue is $600 million. He said few companies at that scale would list through SPACs.

The latest round was led by Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s investment arm Counterpoint Global. In February the company raised $1 billion in a funding round led by Franklin Templeton. Silicon Valley’s venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz led several earlier funding rounds and the company's investors include Amazon Web Services, Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents of the University of California, Tiger Global Management.

San Francisco-based Databricks partners with the cloud services of Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, and China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said Ghodsi. It offers a software platform in the cloud that companies can use to analyze data.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Illinois brothers released as probe of 2 bodies continues

    Two brothers who told police they buried their mother and sister's bodies in their suburban Chicago home's backyard years ago after they died have been released from custody as authorities continue investigating two bodies found buried there last weekend. The brothers, ages 41 and 45, were released on their own recognizance Monday following a 48-hour custody hold in cooperation with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. The men were taken into custody Saturday after two bodies were found in the backyard in Lyons.

  • Indian economy grows by 20.1%, raising hopes of recovery

    India’s economy grew by 20.1% in the April-June quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it suffered a record contraction, the government announced Tuesday, raising hopes of an economic recovery. It was India’s fastest pace of growth since it began publishing quarterly gross domestic product figures in 1996, and was far higher than the January-March quarter, when the economy grew 1.6%. India’s economy, battered by the coronavirus and a monthslong nationwide lockdown, contracted 24.4% in the April-June quarter in 2020, pulling the country into recession.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Power Global eyes India's auto rickshaw industry with swappable battery and retrofit kit

    In India, a country that is more densely populated and has lower rates of car ownership, auto rickshaws and other two- or three-wheeled vehicles play a central role. While many auto rickshaws on Indian roads are already electric, they tend to rely on lead-acid batteries that need to be replaced every six to 11 months. Power Global, a two-year-old startup, wants to disrupt the auto rickshaw market by offering a retrofit kit for diesel-powered vehicles and swappable battery pack to transition the more common lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Choosing great companies to own for the long-term involves looking at the trends that they can capitalize on, as well as the growth catalysts that fuel rising revenue and market share. As the financial and economic landscape changes, one trend seems clear: More and more people are hopping online to shop, set up businesses, work, and communicate. Businesses that can ride this wave are destined to do well, and investors in these businesses can also benefit alongside them.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Infrastructure Upgrade

    The coronavirus-driven digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. SCMWY, VEON and CBB are well positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • Rivian is shooting for an $80 billion valuation in its blockbuster IPO. Here's how the EV startup made itself the top contender to become the next Tesla.

    The buzz around Rivian has been building for years. One investor said CEO RJ Scaringe reminds him of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Why Rivian's IPO is worth watching

    Rivian, the well-financed electric vehicle startup about to start delivering its pickup truck, says it has filed plans to go public with securities regulators.The big picture: The company is quite well-capitalized. Rivian's financial backers include Ford, Amazon and BlackRock.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Rivian's recent $2.5 billion funding round brings the total amount raised above $10 billion.It's also breaking from the pack of EV startups going pu

  • 2 Little-Followed Stocks That Are Soaring Monday

    Investors continued to have confidence in the stock market on Monday morning, and that translated into more record highs for some of the most popular stock indexes in the U.S. market. As of before noon EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was up 24 points to 35,480. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) picked up another 26 points to 4,535, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 138 points to 15,267, both looking to extend their record runs.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $24.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • Got $5,000? 5 Perfect Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 5 Years (or Less)

    At a time when growth stocks are all the rage, one of the most consistent return opportunities for decades has been Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). The company's Class A shares (BRK.A) have averaged an annual return of 20% since the beginning of 1965.

  • This Unstoppable Stock Proves That Volatility Does Not Always Equal Risk

    Sometimes it's right to ignore academics and the average Wall Street analyst if you want a better shot at beating the market.

  • Meme Stock Cassava Loses $2.6 Billion After Data Challenges

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. extended its slump on Monday after one analyst suspended his rating saying the company’s main product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug, posed a “diligence challenge.”Before pulling the plug on his assessment, Cantor Fitzgerald’s Charles Duncan was the only analyst to have a neutral rating on the stock. Four more analysts still recommend buying the stock even after a retail-trader fueled rally drove shares up more than seven-fold this year.The biotech

  • 10 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Home products retailer Williams Sonoma, Deere, and eight other companies announced dividend increases this past week.