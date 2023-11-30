Data breach report at Lakeview medical facilities asks patients to 'stay vigilant'

Patients of Lakeview Healthcare System should take note that a data security breach has been reported by the medical provider in central Florida.

Lakeview has medical offices at 410 Fern Drive, Leesburg; 1801 U.S. 441, Bldg 100, Leesburg; 910 Old Camp Road, The Villages and two Mount Dora locations at 4685 N. County Road 19A and 18550 U.S. 441 as well as additional offices in Summerfield, The Villages and other locations.

According to a company press release, on Sept. 29, Lakeview became aware that an intruder forcibly entered the Fern Drive location at approximately 5 a.m. before business hours.

The company has reported that an intruder stole three password-protected mobile devices and removed a number of medical records containing protected health information from the facility.

"It appears that the personal health information contained in the impacted documents may have included the following: name, address, medical information such as treatment and/or diagnosis, and billing information," the Lakeview release said, adding that the company contacted law enforcement about the incident and has also undertaken extensive remediation efforts to help minimize the recurrence and risk of similar incidents.

Lakeview also reports that it has reviewed its security policies and procedures to assess any potential gaps and areas for improvement, and relevant staff members have been brought up to speed to increase the awareness about data security matters and secure document storage.

The company said that it is reviewing each office location to explore whether it can improve physical security measures, including using more shred bins and upgrading physical locks and other access controls to allow for quicker and more precise termination of access when needed.

Anyone who believes that they may be affected by this incident is advised to "stay vigilant" and remain on guard for incidents of fraud and identify theft by reviewing credit card account statements and monitoring their credit report for unauthorized activity.

When asked about the lapse in time between the incident and the media release, a media spokesperson attributed the delay to protocols involving HIPAA regulations.

"Lakeview Healthcare was allowed 60 days to submit the report," the spokesperson said. "In order to prepare an informative report, it required investigation and fact finding. This not only comes from questioning internal staff, but Lakeview Healthcare also must understand the fact finding of law enforcement to include in the report to the extent that it is available. It also takes time to configure the data to make sure that Lakeview Healthcare reached out to the potentially affected patients. They are offering credit monitoring and insurance which also takes time to arrange as well."

Free credit reports are available from any one of the national consumer reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion and from independent credit report providers. The company is also offering potentially affected individuals free credit monitoring services through IDX, a leading identity theft protection company.

Patients of Lakeview Medical who have questions can visit https://app.idx.us/account-creation/protect or call 1-800-939-4170, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for more information.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lakeview Health warns patients to stay vigilant after data breach