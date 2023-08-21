The 2nd Judicial Circuit announced Monday that a data breach is under investigation involving Gadsden County court records.

The circuit said in a news release that initial assessments show some of the records some contained "personal identifying information." The breach affected only Gadsden County records.

The circuit said that "steps were taken to stop the breach," though it didn't elaborate. The circuit did not immediately disclose the nature of the breach or how many individuals may have been impacted.

Gadsden County Courthouse

"The origin and full extent of the incident are under investigation by the appropriate law enforcement agencies," the circuit said. "The 2nd Judicial Circuit, the Gadsden County Clerk of Court and the Office of the State Courts Administrator are cooperating with law enforcement to assist in the investigation."

Circuit officials said court documents may still be filed in Gadsden County through the Florida Courts E-Filing Portal or in person at the courthouse.

Contact Jeff Burlew at jburlew@tallahassee.com or 850-599-2180.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Data breach under investigation involving Gadsden County court records