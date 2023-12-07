Is data center key to extending Millstone's future in Waterford?

Daniel Drainville, The Day, New London, Conn.
·5 min read

Dec. 6—WATERFORD — At a meeting Monday night, officials from NE Edge, Dominion Energy Nuclear Connecticut and the town discussed how the construction of a 1.5 million- square-foot data center at the Millstone Power Station could extend Dominion's operation of the nuclear plant.

In March, First Selectman Rob Brule signed a host fee agreement with data center developer NE Edge, which wants to construct two two-story data buildings and a switchyard at Millstone. It would receive power directly from the plant and pay the town $231 million over the 30-year life of the agreement.

At Monday's Representative Town Meeting, Town Attorney Nick Kepple raised another potential benefit for the town beside the $231 million payment ― that the data center might be a way of extending Dominion's operation of the Millstone Power Station.

The licenses for Millstone's two operating reactors are set to expire in 2035 and 2045, while a third reactor is permanently shut down.

NE Edge attorney William McCoy said Wednesday that placing the data center on the Millstone site would be a factor in encouraging Dominion, whose decades-old infrastructure is expensive to run, to keep the nuclear plant in operation. The data center would be a guaranteed source of income for Dominion as it deals with fluctuating power costs and demand.

Millstone site Vice President Michael O'Connor said Wednesday that the steady income Dominion would receive from the data center, which would consume around 15% of the plant's output, would help Dominion pay for operational costs such as maintenance and equipment.

Dominion might make more money if it sells the power at market rates, O'Connor said, but the fixed income from the data center would provide stability if rates were to plummet.

"When we have some assurances of the future value of the energy produced, then we can properly plan for the safe and reliable use of the units," he added.

But he and O'Connor agreed the data center would not be the sole reason that Dominion would choose to renew or allow the leases to expire in 2035 and 2045.

"The license extensions that attorney McCoy talked about ― they're not solely dependent on the data center, but the data center certainly supports keeping the plants in service longer," O'Connor said at the meeting.

"And so, the synergies that are being built with the data center and Millstone Power Station, and subsequent license renewal, and additional power sources on into our future ― these things that we're doing in the next three to five years make sure clean energy comes into our peninsula for the next 100 years," O'Connor said. "And it's up to us to do that responsibly. And that's what I've observed through this process so far."

He added that without a data center, "we would seek to figure out solutions to make sure Millstone was here a long time."

McCoy said Wednesday that while he was not speaking for Dominion it is valid to say that the data center provides incentive for Dominion to stay and operate here.

O'Connor said that locating the data center on the site would allow for the potential of further nuclear expansion at Millstone, the only location in the state that can host more reactors. The state has a nuclear moratorium, but in 2022 passed an exemption that allows development at Millstone, its only operating nuclear power plant.

In addition, proposed legislation in Congress, called the Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy, seeks to develop new nuclear technologies and deploy them across the country.

Kepple that if Dominion were to stay in operation for an additional 20 years it would pay $34 million annually in taxes, resulting in around $680 million in revenue for the town.

Waiting for a ruling

Dominion petitioned in July for a declaratory ruling from the Connecticut Siting Council to sever three parcels from Millstone's property to be used for the data center. In September, the siting council voted, in spite of numerous requests from concerned citizens, not to hold a public hearing on the petition, and to set a deadline for a decision on the boundary request for Jan. 24, 2024.

McCoy said the siting council decision on severing the properties has been the primary roadblock to the project so far. If the council severs the parcels, then the town's Planning and Zoning and Inland Wetlands commissions would handle the project going forward. This would include hearings in which residents would have the opportunity to comment on the plans. If the council does not sever the parcels, then it would handle the approvals.

If the council severs the parcels, NE Edge expects to be before the Planning and Zoning Commission in early spring of 2024, but the company cannot commit to that date because there is still engineering work to be performed, McCoy said. The Inland Wetlands Commission approval process would take place at the same time.

Residents weigh in again, for and against

At Monday's meeting, residents again spoke for and against the project.

Members of local unions, in favor of the project, told the RTM the project would provide around a million man hours in union jobs, one quarter of which would go directly to Waterford residents as a result of a project labor agreement between NE Edge and the town.

Those who spoke against the project cited continued concerns over the project's noise levels, environmental impact and quality-of-life concerns.

Brian Sayles, the leader of the Concerned Citizens of Waterford, again requested that the town, which he has said has not been transparent throughout the process, hold a special meeting where a discussion can be held about the project.

d.drainville@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • Unexpected bills? Here's how to calculate your minimum credit card payment if money's tight

    Understanding how to calculate a minimum credit card payment and how it can impact your financial well-being is crucial for developing responsible credit habits.

  • Iowa's Caitlin Clark scores 3000th career point in quest to become NCAA's all-time leading women's scorer

    With the milestone in her pocket, Clark now eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.

  • Why the Skims nipple bra sold out

    Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) with the launch of the bra. Now, it's sold out.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leads all players in fan voting for 2024 Pro Bowl

    Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.

  • Vikings sticking with QB Joshua Dobbs, will start vs. Raiders on Sunday

    Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide

  • Oil settles at lowest level since June on concerns of oversupply, weak demand

    Oil prices have been falling despite output reductions from OPEC+.

  • Commercial companies to collaborate for DARPA’s new lunar economy study

    DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) is the U.S. Department of Defense’s R&D arm, which has just selected 14 companies to participate in a new study to develop technological frameworks for a lunar future. “Getting there requires looking beyond the current technical paradigm of isolated, self-sufficient systems that must organically support all necessary resources -- such as power and communications -- and toward a future framework that emphasizes integrated models of commercial activity.” The companies selected for the 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) Capability Study will work together over a seven-month period to design integrated, interoperable solutions for core lunar services like logistics, construction and communications.

  • Dak Prescott's contract talks, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide, oil hits 5-month lows

    The latest labor market data revealed a slowing jobs market furthering investor hopes for a soft landing.

  • Fantasy Football: Ranking WR playoff strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams

    Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.

  • Student loans: Biden administration discharges additional $4.8 billion in student debt

    The discharges include $2.6 billion for 34,400 borrowers using the public service loan forgiveness program and waiver and $2.2 billion for 46,000 borrowers under the one-time payment adjustment for income-driven repayment plans.

  • Can tiny homes help solve homelessness?

    Cities across the country are building hundreds of miniature dwellings to help get the unhoused people off the streets, but skeptics say only full-sized homes can truly cure homelessness.

  • Acer's Nitro V16 gaming laptop is powered by new AMD Ryzen 8040 processors

    Acer just announced its Nitro V 16 gaming laptop which is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processor. You can add even more power by outfitting the laptop with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

  • Are credit cards fixed or variable?

    Are credit cards fixed or variable? Most cards are variable, which means you may be subject to lower or higher APRs.

  • Your mobile password manager might be exposing your credentials

    A number of popular mobile password managers are inadvertently spilling user credentials due to a vulnerability in the autofill functionality of Android apps. The vulnerability, dubbed “AutoSpill,” can expose users' saved credentials from mobile password managers by circumventing Android's secure autofill mechanism, according to university researchers at the IIIT Hyderabad, who discovered the vulnerability and presented their research at Black Hat Europe this week. The researchers, Ankit Gangwal, Shubham Singh and Abhijeet Srivastava, found that when an Android app loads a login page in WebView, password managers can get “disoriented” about where they should target the user's login information and instead expose their credentials to the underlying app's native fields, they said.

  • Twitch to cease operations in South Korea over ‘prohibitively expensive’ network fees

    Twitch is shutting down in South Korea, with plans to cease all operations on February 27. This is due to ‘prohibitively expensive’ networking fees, according to CEO Dan Clancy.

  • Looking back at 25 years of the ISS

    Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station’s (ISS) physical assembly in orbit. On December 6, 1998, the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor attached the US-built Unity node to the Russian-built Zarya module, kicking off the modular construction of the ISS.

  • 10 classic Christmas movies and how to watch them

    We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.

  • Here's the cream of the crop from the Day of the Devs Game Awards stream

    Day of the Devs is awesome. Here are the new indie games, release window updates and hot titles from the 2023 Game Awards Edition of the show.

  • Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to have appendectomy, 'anticipates' coaching vs. Eagles Sunday night

    The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.