The Data Decade: How We Were Bought and Stolen in the 2010s

From Popular Mechanics

It's been a hell of a decade for your data.

Since 2010, your personal information has been sold on the dark web, stolen by foreign nations (here’s looking at you, China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea), used to swing a number of elections (ahem Russia, but also Facebook), and employed as a way to attack nuclear facilities, hospitals and entire electrical grids.

By 2021, cybercrime alone will be a $6 trillion dollar industry, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, which makes it more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs. Your data has become the new currency of criminals, the new weapons of many shadowy silent wars, and the underlying currency of nearly every major technology company.



How Did We Get Here?

The commercialization of data is largely responsible for the market conditions that spurred both criminal and foreign manipulation. Seven out of the top 10 technology companies are data companies, meaning they've made billions of dollars from selling consumer data. Individuals may be making their data vulnerable by using poor password protection, but companies that amass and commercialize that data are the ones that ultimately bear the primary responsibility for its protection.

In the past decade, poor security practices by companies—across the entire value chain— have resulted in the ability for criminals and nation states to access data. A disregard for customer security created global vulnerability. Experts predict that every company on Earth that uses an internet connection will be hacked in the coming decade, from your dry cleaners, to your hotel chain, to your bank, to your airline. Many of them already have been; airlines alone have seen a 15,000 percent increase in hacks to their systems between 2017 and 2018, according to Netscout's research. This is largely because of insecure software by large and small vendors.

Yet in the past decade, a mix of commercial, nonprofit, and government enterprises have used big data to help us understand and visualize increasingly complicated problems. And data has done a huge amount of good. These projects have:

In fact, as technology rapidly advances and our ability to gain, track, and analyze data increases we will have more opportunities than ever to help model, debate and solve problems that may today seem impossible. The problem is that our data is leaky, dirty, and insecure.

The insecurity of our data is contributing to the insecurity of our planet.

What Are We Doing?

If we can't protect and safeguard our data in the coming decade, we won't be able to use it to solve great problems. Instead, we'll continue to see it used as a weapon by those who wish to do us harm.

In the coming decade, we could continue to see our data sold to any high bidder in criminal worlds and commercial worlds. In criminal sectors, this means an increase in identify fraud, banking fraud, listening and monitoring people through IoT devices, and in some extreme cases, the tracking and murder of people who threaten or harm their industries. In commercial worlds, this means an increase in hyper targeted advertising that can be used to sow dissent and divisive messaging and actions (like those used by Russia and the alt-right).

We'll continue to see our data stolen for economic benefit by China, but as that country continues to increase its hegemonic control, we may also see the rise of a universal database on every person who is connected to the internet. This database could know your face, your social patterns, your shopping patterns, and potentially score you based on your past actions. We'll also see the fragility of all of our systems as threat actors target our space data, our home-based data and our critical infrastructure.

One day in the future, you could wake up to find out an obscure online group, radicalized through the harvesting of social media data, partnered with a criminal cartel to steal your information, along with hundreds of thousands of other Americans. You can no longer pay your bills. Your credit card gets denied. They use the money they’ve created from stealing your information to build a zero-day weapon that they let loose on the internet. It spews hate speech, but also takes out hospitals, trading floors, and streetlights.