A data error reduced a healthy 30-year-old man to the size of a thumb, qualifying him for a COVID-19 vaccination

Naina Bhardwaj
Liverpool Vaccination Centre
Covid-19 vaccination centre in Liverpool, UK on February 8, 2021. Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

  • Liam Thorp, 30, was told that he qualified because the measurements gave him a BMI of 28,000.

  • The NHS considers those with a BMI of between 30 and 39.9 obese and in priority group six.

  • He was told that his doctor's surgery incorrectly entered his details when he registered.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A British man was offered priority for a COVID-19 vaccine after the NHS listed him as being 6.2cm (2.4 inches) rather than 6 foot 2 inches tall.

Liam Thorp, 30, was told that he qualified for the vaccine because the measurements would have given him a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 28,000, around 1,000 times higher than the UK average of 27.6.

The NHS considers those with a BMI of between 30 and 39.9 obese and in priority group six of the country's 10 risk group system which was why Thorp was informed that he qualified for a shot.

Thorp, who has been political editor of the Liverpool Echo newspaper since 2018, described his experience in an article.

He said: "I was under the impression that when offered a vaccine you should always accept, so I booked an appointment straight away.

"But the more I thought about it and spoke to others, the more I felt uneasy about the situation, with so many more vulnerable groups yet to be offered a jab." So he called the doctor's surgery to clarify.

Thorp, who has no underlying health conditions, received a "bizarre" call back the next morning and was told that his details has been entered incorrectly when he registered there last year.

As part of a viral six-part Twitter thread on Wednesday, he tweeted: "When I told my mum I had been classed in the clinically obese category, she said 'well perhaps this is the wake-up call you need'"

Liverpool CCG Chair, Dr. Fiona Lemmens said: "There are millions of GP appointments taking place every day and while we take care to make sure records are accurate occasional data errors do occur.

"We are grateful to Liam for his honesty and for alerting his GP practice when he received his vaccination invitation."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer commits to doubling vaccine supply in response to President Biden's call for a quicker rollout

    "We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July," Biden said at a press conference in a Pfizer plant.

  • DHEC reports 1,617 new COVID cases and 26 deaths as vaccinations continue to climb

    The total number of vaccine doses administered is more than 750,000.

  • Promising new data shows Pfizer's vaccine can overcome its ultra-cold storage requirements, as new research hints at just how effective the shot is

    Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are seeking approval from the FDA to store their COVID-19 vaccine at higher temperatures.

  • L.A. County Coronavirus Saturday Report: 2 New Cases Confirmed Of New UK Variant, Total Cases Continue To Drop

    The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has confirmed two additional cases of the UK variant of COVID-19, totaling 14 total cases in LA County. The new variant, classified as B.1.1.7, is known to be more contagious than the Wuhan strain of COVID-19. Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer urges even more caution with the […]

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations reach the lowest they've been since early November

    On Saturday, 58,222 people were hospitalized, the first time hospitalizations dropped below 60,000 since November 9.

  • Coronavirus variants are like 'tidal waves' once they fully arrive

    Although the U.S. finally reached an important milestone in the number of vaccinations surpassing the number of COVID-19 cases, the country is not out of the woods yet.

  • COVID-19 heart problems may persist for months; smartphone oxygen meters prove helpful

    Signs of heart injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients could be precursors to longer-lasting heart problems, researchers have found. An average of two months after they left the hospital, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) still showed some sort of heart issue in 48% of the patients, including heart attacks, heart muscle inflammation, inadequate blood flow, or some combination of those problems, the researchers reported on Thursday in the European Heart Journal. Among patients with heart attacks or inadequate cardiac blood flow, two-thirds had no past history of coronary disease.

  • Young adults living with hidden illnesses told Insider how they were shamed for receiving COVID-19 vaccines

    The first phase of the vaccine rollout includes people with diabetes, lowered immunity, rheumatoid arthritis, or profound learning difficulties.

  • Amanda Kloots Says COVID 'Vaccine Shaming Should Not Be Happening' After She Receives First Dose

    "We should not be shaming anyone who gets this vaccine that will help America get back on track," Amanda Kloots tells PEOPLE

  • States facing new Covid vaccine shortage: Who is giving the shots?

    Not just anyone can help give shots. Training requirements vary by state.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Some Wake parents are upset that COVID rules mean students sit on the floor to eat lunch

    School officials call it “picnicking,” when students sit on the classroom floor to socially distance while eating. Some critics call it “child abuse.”

  • Dr. Fauci on when children may be able to get COVID-19 vaccines

    At a briefing by the White House coronavirus response team, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's "highly likely" we'll have data on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for high-school age kids by this fall, but data on younger children won't be available until early next year. Watch his remarks.

  • Target Is Selling a Bunny-Shaped Peeps Pancake Skillet & We're Hopping to Buy It

    When it comes to the holidays, we like to go all out on food and decorations. TBH our motto is, go big or go home. Next on our list is Easter, and Target is already helping us get in the holiday spirit, thanks to its adorable pastel-colored home decor from Opalhouse. And now, the retailer […]

  • 9 Habits a Cardiologist Wants You Take Up for a Healthier Heart

    Healthy heart = longer life.

  • Florida COVID update on Saturday: Miami-Dade tops 400,000 cases as state adds 7,280

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday reported 7,280 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus — which helped move Miami-Dade over the 400,000 mark. The state also reported another 125 COVID-19 deaths.

  • Dr. Atul Gawande: It will be 6-8 weeks before more Americans can access vaccines

    One of the nation's top health experts says the U.S. is on its way to righting the ship on vaccine equity and global support.

  • At FIU, and across Florida, workers have a right to fear going back to the office amid COVID | Editorial

    When Florida International University announced this month that more employees would be returning to work on campus, President Mark Rosenberg framed it as a rallying cry to “take back our university” and “liberate us” from the grip of the COVID pandemic.

  • Russia’s TikTok Generation Is Putin’s Achilles’ Heel

    Ludovic Marin/AFP via GettyOn Feb. 3, an influx of young Russians flooded my Instagram inbox and followers list. Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, had just reposted my recent Instagram story: a photo of Navalny in court, holding up his hands to form the shape of a heart, which had made the cover of The Wall Street Journal.My family emigrated from Russia to the U.S. in the 1990s, when I was 13 years old, but I couldn’t recall meeting Russian teenagers and young people quite like them before: an entire generation who grew up under Putin’s reign. Across their social media pages on Instagram and TikTok, they come across as purposeful, bold and creative. They made political videos on TikTok and Instagram. Some of them identified as feminists, vegan activists, dancers, musicians, and aspiring lawyers. They seemed to march to the beat of a different drum, sharing a set of universal values that differed from that of their parents and grandparents. It was like they were visitors from another planet.When Navalny flew back to Moscow on Jan. 17 and was swiftly detained, his team was able to mobilize thousands of people in cities across Russia’s 11 time zones. After the Russian court sentenced Navalny to two and a half years’ imprisonment, his supporters continued to protest in the streets. Videos shared on social media showed teenagers tearing up Putin’s portraits in schools and replacing them with photos of Navalny.On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Navalny’s team held a campaign they called “Love Is Stronger than Fear,” inspired by Navalny’s gesture to his wife in court. “We’re calling on all residents of the big Russian cities to do one some simple thing on February 14, 8pm,” Navalny’s team wrote. “Go outside and turn on the flash on your phone, lift it up and stand there for a few minutes.”On Sunday, there were several protests, mainly in Moscow and St. Petersburg where a few hundred women gathered in solidarity with Navalny’s wife Yulia, according to AFP. Separately, “tens of thousands” of people answered Navalny’s call for the Valentine’s Day campaign, braving winter temperatures and going outside with flashlights for symbolic vigils in “hundreds of courtyards” across the country, according to estimates from Navalny's team.This time, the turnout was smaller and more peaceful, without the violent clashes with police and mass detentions that characterized the pro-Navalny protests last month. Instead, the government’s response moved behind the scenes, focusing on pressuring social media platforms and taking measures against those who imply they are even thinking about taking to the streets. Immediately after the Valentine’s Day events, there were reports of retaliation against those who participated in the campaign, including a COVID-19 nurse, Saidanvar Sulaimonov, who was fired after participating in the “Love Is Stronger than Fear” campaign and taking a picture of himself indoors wearing protective equipment, Meduza reported.Even before Sunday’s events, many young people expressed skepticism about the long-term impact of this new wave of protests. Aram Badalyam, a 25-year-old indie folk musician based in Krasnodar, southern Russia—the region where Putin’s alleged palace is located—calls the protests “toothless.” Navalny’s investigation and the burst of political activism he saw in the country and in Krasnodar inspired him to write a song about the palace. “Navalny speaks their language,” he says of the new generation of supporters. “He is persistent, courageous and brave. Bravery is a rarity in Russia.”This is the type of grassroots mobilization that has set Navalny apart from other opposition leaders and allowed him to connect with this new generation through social media, like in this TikTok video where he shows off his investigation of his own poisoning. From providing copies of flyers to put up in their neighborhoods in a Google drive to continuing to post investigative videos even while Navalny is in prison—his team is teaching this new generation a new methodology of protesting and political activism.“Navalny’s offering instruments, protests for examples, where others opposition members can show up and unite for common goals,” says 23-year-old, St. Petersburg-based Nikolai, who spoke with The Daily Beast under a pseudonym. “For me Navalny is also about the people he gathered around him, people who are fighting the system and are helping others.”Navalny’s anti-corruption activities have not only educated this new generation about the state of affairs in their country, but it has also taught them how to fight corruption in the existing system. It showed them what works. “I trust Navalny because he provides arguments and facts,” says Catherine Shipilova, 17 years old, an aspiring lawyer, who is counting the months until she officially becomes “an adult” in Russia. “I plan to apply to law school, I would like to help people,” she says. “I love Russia, but I’m against our current government.”In an interview with Russian radio platform Echo Moskvy, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a Russian oil tycoon who himself was imprisoned for a decade, noted that Putin’s response to Navalny’s latest investigation into the president’s alleged palace showed the disconnect between the ruling regime and this new generation. This almost two-hour investigation into an imperial-style palace in southern Russia received over 112 million views within a month. Putin has dismissed the video as boring, calling it a “montage,” and claiming that “nothing that is listed there as my property belongs to me or my close relatives, and never did.” Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov continued to deny any ownership.Khodorkovsky called Putin’s response to the viral video more shocking than the investigation itself. “It’s a joke,” he said. “It’s natural that the young generation wants something different. The government can listen to them. But for this you need institutions in which you set up rules, and the young people live their lives within the framework. But our government doesn’t want to set up frameworks. They want to rule it all in order to remain in power.”A Levada Center opinion poll showed a quarter of Russians had seen the palace video, and that younger people, aged 18-24, absorbed it the most. According to the poll, 37 percent of the younger age group had seen it, more than any other group.Putin’s first public response to Navalny’s viral investigation into Putin’s reported palace in southern Russia was mocked widely on social media. One TikTok video showed Putin speaking from a deep purple “hookah” room that showed a metal pole in the middle of the room as he explained that there were no documents linking him to the palace.The Kremlin’s response has included a range of denials of any connections to the palace, heavy-handed mass detainment, and more tech-savvy measures to detain participants before the protests using facial recognition technology. But the primary focus of the government's response has been to crack down on social media sites that enable information sharing, mobilization, and political engagement. Following the first wave of protests, Russian media censorship agency Roskomnadzor zeroed in on the most popular social media agencies, even ordering them to remove protest-related materials. On Jan. 29, Roskomnadzor called in representatives of TikTok, Facebook, Telegram and VKontakte, arguing that it was their responsibility to remove posts that encourage participation in "unsanctioned events,” according to the agency’s statement. The agency also ordered several media outlets to delete reports on the Valentine’s Day protest.To be sure, these young people are only a fraction of the Russian opposition and Navalny himself doesn’t share all of their values. The majority of Russians still get their news from traditional news media, which is more loyal to the Kremlin. But in this moment—after Navalny’s latest poisoning attempt, recovery, return from Germany and hasty sentencing in Moscow—he is the one who is uniting Russia’s opposition, including this younger generation who can only remember a Russia under Putin.Navalny was able to capture their imagination and the government’s response was swift. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs even opened an official TikTok account in early February, dedicating the first two posts to Navalny. For some of his supporters, what resonates the most about Navalny is that he is providing a tent for the opposition, providing them with tools, and educating them about how to make their voices heard: through social media activism, video and protests on the street. And they’re continuing to listen and take notes, even with Navalny behind bars.Nikolai says he plans to continue to participate in protests despite his detainment. “I think the protest movement will continue, but will take different forms, not just going to specific streets at a specific time,” he says. “I see the future of Russia as democratic, free, with respect to the rule of law and each other. The new generation is less susceptible to state propaganda.”“If the ruling order remains the same, we’re not going to see anything improve.” Shipilova tells The Daily Beast. She worries that serving a prison sentence will impact Navalny’s chances to run for office again. “I hope that our country will get better and we’ll have laws that are important and needed.”Even Alexei Navalny’s tone took on a more somber, pensive tone following the Valentine’s Day events. He was sentenced to almost three years in prison. “The prison is in your head,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post, proceeding to compare his prison cell and conditions to flying a spaceship. “At this moment, I understand that I’m on a space journey, flying towards a beautiful new world.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • South Korea to begin using Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on Feb. 27, PM says

    South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced on Sunday. Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July. The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency.