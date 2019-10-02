Data Gloom Hits Emerging Markets With Enough of Their Own Issues

(Bloomberg) -- It’s not shaping up to be a very comfortable start to October. Although we’re only two days into the month, emerging-market assets of most shades were on the back foot again, and for once it was difficult to blame the trade war. This time, analysts pointed to poor manufacturing readings and weaker data across the developing world in general as reasons for the listlessness. There were plenty of idiosyncratic stories to dull the palate too, notably in South Korea, Turkey, Poland, Peru and Brazil.

Biggest Loser

South Korea’s won was the biggest loser in the foreign-exchange market after Pyongyang tested at least two ballistic missiles, hot on the heels of a promise to resume stalled talks with the U.S. over its nuclear program.

Turkey Returns

Turkey’s lira, the best-performing emerging currency behind the ruble and Mexican peso in the past month, went into retreat as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to act alone in northeast Syria and retake areas from American-backed Kurdish forces. Turkish stocks remained little changed, underlining the continued allure of the real returns achievable from the country’s equities. Tugce Ozsoy reports on that today from Istanbul.

Ruble’s Reckoning?

The ruble was having its seventh off-day in a row, defying recent analysis suggesting it would not only be among the biggest winners in the event of a trade deal but could also prove a haven if the global economy slides into a recession. Commerzbank AG sees the Russian currency weakening to 66 per dollar before long. A report today was forecast to show the economy expanded less than 1% for a second consecutive quarter in April-June. And the technicals aren’t offering much comfort either. Though it’s still the biggest winner this year in the emerging-market currency stakes, is this the ruble’s moment of reckoning?

China Scenarios

Even when the country is on a five-day break, you can never ignore China. Analysis today from Bloomberg’s emerging-market strategist, Simon Flint, sets out the significance of what may turn out to be a below-6% growth rate in the world’s second-biggest economy. Meantime, Sydney Maki explores how traders play the China story through the rest of the EM universe when the country has its feet up.

Peruvian Indifference

Though the chaos sweeping Peru’s political landscape represented another risk to the EM story, the price action suggested a remarkable sense of indifference among the trading community, largely predicated on the country’s healthy fiscal accounts. Peruvian dollar bonds maturing in 2050 yielded 3.30% at the close yesterday, the second-lowest yield on a 30-year bond in Latin America after Chile. It’s a point well captured in a piece from Latin America reporters Justin Villamil and Aline Oyamada.

Brazilian Hose

The action in Brazil may be interesting today. President Jair Bolsonaro’s proposal to overhaul Brazil’s pension system just passed the first of two votes on the Senate floor but it then got watered down as lawmakers approved an amendment to the bill. They’ve clearly got a very efficient hose in that Brazilian assembly. Joking aside, it’s unlikely to upset the hardened narrative that the reforms will finally see the light of day later this month. Note that the main Brazilian ETF trading in Japan was looking stronger earlier today.

Loan Ruling Looms

Now Poland. While there’s a central bank policy decision today -- and it’s forecast to be a no-change -- there’s a potentially much more significant event looming tomorrow. Namely, the verdict from the European Union’s top court over Polish foreign-currency loans. The ways in which this cookie could crumble are complex and difficult to predict, as discussed in our Speaking of EM podcast today. But the biggest risk perhaps is that in the wake of the ruling, courts will force banks to convert the Swiss franc mortgages into zloty at the exchange rate from the day the loan agreements were signed. Needless to say, that could be very bad for the zloty.

A Bit of Cheer

Finally, a bit of comfort for the longer-term. As Lilian Karunungan reports today, the stock of payments due on emerging-market corporate debt is set to tumble by almost a third next year. Companies have $303 billion of dollar-denominated bond repayments in 2020, down about 32% from this year and the least in four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The decline is most evident in Latin America and Asia. Given the much-anticipated dollar retreat looks as far off as ever, it’s a welcome salve for the EM universe.

