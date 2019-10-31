How Data Can Help Cities Tackle Addiction and Mental Health Crises

Data and technology hold the key to combatting mental health crises and spurring addiction recovery, says Chris Hart. A managing partner at the Chicago management consulting firm sr4 Partners, Hart is working with former congressman Patrick Kennedy (D-RI) and companies like Google to document and replicate best practices for mental health and addiction care, and to grow recovery services. “We’ve never evaluated all of the social determinants that go into facilitating someone in recovery’s ability to live in a community: the housing, employment and counseling that makes a community a better place in which to seek recovery,” Kennedy says. “If we’re going to up our game in terms of advocacy, we want to advocate for that in every community, and start to benchmark those models. That’s what Chris is doing.”

Hart spoke with us about how he’s measuring success and which cities are doing the best work.

Q: How are you using data collection to address issues of mental health and addiction?

I’m trying to influence and reform the way in which we—communities and healthcare systems—care for and support people with mental health issues or with resolving a problem with alcohol or drugs.

I look at three areas: local and national public policy; what patient care models look like and how we’re thinking about this with a disease/health management status versus as a moral failing; and referral data. When people are willing to seek care and support, how can we rapidly connect them to resources in their community? It’s really challenging to find this type of information.

How exactly do you do that?

We’re moving from an in-depth understanding of asset inventory to asset mapping. We’re able to tap into social networks and peer referrals and really talk to people on the ground in local communities. We’re really taking an assessment of “recovery capital” and working on getting better at the predictive modeling around what recovery capital looks like, which is essentially

a healthier lifestyle in individuals who are being supported to a greater degree. When we see deficiencies, we can direct resources.

How and why did you become involved in this area?

I got involved in 2011, when I was working with a group on a community asset mapping project at University of Southern California. There was a group interested in putting together a program for college students in recovery and looking for a supportive environment to achieve academic goals. We worked with philanthropist Stacie Mathewson, who lost her son to addiction. She was looking to start a nonprofit to develop this on a national scale and created Transforming Youth Recovery. When we started, we had 20 programs, and now we’re at about 200.

How does the Transforming Youth Recovery foundation work?

When we designed the grants, it was $10,000 for universities and we only required two things: that the money directly serve students, and that the university map its community by finding the things that were helping students in recovery maintain and, over time, thrive in recovery.

That started as a data collection process. We had this hypothesis: We’ll get information about outpatient counselors and recovery meeting information. But what we got was that plus insight into the particular dynamics and characteristics of the community. So for example we’d learn about a coffee shop owned by someone in recovery who will open doors for students who are struggling. That’s the non-formal understanding of how people in a community support themselves with whatever’s in their arena. How do we mine the local knowledge? How do we quantify what people intuitively know but that you won’t find on a web search?