Data Integrity Company Claravine Secures $16 Million in Series B Funding

Claravine, a pioneer in data integrity with its platform, The Data Standards Cloud, announced a $16 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Five Elms Capital with participation from existing investors Grayhawk Capital, Next Frontier Capital, Peninsula Ventures, Kickstart Fund and Silverton Partners. This new funding will help Claravine meet its aggressive growth goal of doubling its headcount this year, accelerating product development, and investing in its integrations to automate data standards across digital experiences.

Founded in 2012, Claravine empowers a proactive approach to data by activating standards across people and technology – bridging the silos that limit speed and decisions. The company has forged successful partnerships with well-known Fortune 1000 companies such as Under Armour, Ancestry and Vanguard and is currently working with a quarter of the Fortune 100. With a collaborative user interface and strategic integrations with top customer experience platforms such as Adobe and Google, The Data Standards Cloud helps global organizations define, apply and connect standards across their ecosystem for faster decisions, greater agility and increased ROI.

This latest round of funding comes as Claravine continues to experience significant company growth. As first-party data becomes paramount and industry-wide demand grows for more solutions for data standardization, measurement, and personalization, Claravine is substantially expanding its integration library to be compatible with more of the major platforms powering digital advertising, including measurement solutions, creative optimization and customer data. Funding will also enable the company’s investment in talent and plans to hire key roles for teams in the disciplines of product management, engineering, sales, customer success and marketing.

"CX-focused organizations are frustrated by an ever-growing trove of marketing data they can't trust or use in a timely way. There are many tools, workarounds, over-engineered spreadsheets, ETLs, etc. to manage the problem, but these only treat the symptoms,” said Verl Allen, CEO, Claravine. “We've been able to pioneer a new category by refocusing the process and developing a healthier overall organizational approach to data. Rather than being reactive and improving data quality after the fact, we help our customers proactively build in data integrity from the start using standards. We have found this approach to be most effective because, by controlling inputs, companies have the ability to adapt and react to any market change – including what the industry is experiencing with marketing measurement."

“Claravine has carved out a new category that continues to redefine how top brands manage their digital experience. We have been exceptionally impressed by Verl, his team and their mission,” Stephanie Schneider, Partner at Five Elms Capital, said. “Claravine is positioned to become a dominant player in the space as it continues to scale its platform and offerings. We are proud to support the company on this exciting growth trajectory.”

In addition to raising its Series B, Claravine was also recently named a “Momentum Leader” and “High Performer” in the Spring 2022 G2 Rankings. The company has ranked consecutively for the last five quarters in categories such as best relationship, support and easiest to do business in the enterprise relationship index for the data governance category.

Claravine is a pioneer in data integrity for the global enterprise. We empower a proactive approach to data by activating standards across people and technology, bridging the silos that limit speed and decisions across digital experiences. That’s why a quarter of the Fortune 100 use our platform, The Data Standards Cloud, to define, apply and connect standards across their ecosystem for faster decisions, greater agility, and increased ROI.

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

