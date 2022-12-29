Do DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's (ETR:DAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (ETR:DAM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.3% to 9.0%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of €192m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen with market caps between €94m and €377m is about €688k.

DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen offered total compensation worth €432k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. So this stock is well worth an addition to your watchlist as it has the potential to provide great value to shareholders. You still need to take note of risks, for example - DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

