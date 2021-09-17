Data 'not there yet' for boosters for younger people: Dr. Ashish Jha

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it plans to award 16 slots for flights at Newark International Airport in New Jersey to a yet-to-be-determined low-cost carrier and said it could take action to boost competition at other major airports. The U.S. Justice Department, which had urged the Transportation Department to not retire the slots and instead use them to spur competition, said it would work "to address similar concerns at capacity-constrained airports." The slots, which are permission to take-off or land at congested airports, were previously owned by United Airlines and then transferred to Southwest Airlines before being given up.