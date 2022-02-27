Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Data I/O Corporation's (NASDAQ:DAIO) future prospects. Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. On 31 December 2021, the US$42m market-cap company posted a loss of US$555k for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Data I/O will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Electronic analysts is that Data I/O is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$237k in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 129% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Data I/O's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Data I/O has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

