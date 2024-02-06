New data shows how big Des Moines metro cities could get. Here's what to expect
New growth projections through 2050 for Des Moines and its metro areas show which communities may grow the most in terms of the number of jobs, housing units and people.
The Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization's Transportation Technical Committee met Feb. 1 and discussed draft employment, housing unit and population projections. The committee uses the projections to try to determine areas of need for transportation improvements, and expected further review of its data.
The projections as of Feb. 1 showed population growth continuing at much faster rates in the suburbs than in the capital city, particularly in Waukee where it's projected to lead the metro with a more than 75% population growth, compared to about 14.5% in Des Moines.
That would have Waukee grow to a population of nearly 45,500 people by 2050, with Des Moines at more than 254,000 people.
Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Grimes and Johnston also were each projected to grow 60% or more. Ankeny was expected to add the largest number of new residents in the metro — more than 45,200 more people — for a new population of more than 120,000.
Waukee was projected to have the biggest change in the number of jobs — more than 94% growth — but it's West Des Moines that's projected to add the biggest number of new jobs in the metro, with more than 38,600 projected to be added there.
Des Moines was projected to follow with more than 33,400 new jobs and then Urbandale with more than 18,600 new jobs.
Projections for every metro city showed the rate of growth in housing units keeping up with population growth. Ankeny, West Des Moines and Des Moines were projected to add the most new housing units, though Waukee, Altoona and Bondurant may see the biggest growth rates in their housing stocks.
Here are some more projections by community through 2050, according to the MPO's report.
Altoona
Number of new jobs — 2,895
Number of new housing units — 5,726
Population growth — 14,607
Population in 2050 — 36,158
Ankeny
Number of new jobs — 7,879
Number of new housing units — 18,553
Population growth — 45,219
Population in 2050 — 120,278
Bondurant
Number of new jobs — 1,124
Number of new housing units — 1,833
Population growth — 5,231
Population in 2050 — 13,047
Carlisle
Number of new jobs — 723
Number of new housing units — 518
Population growth — 1,295
Population in 2050 — 5,684
Clive
Number of new jobs — 9,298
Number of new housing units — 3,111
Population growth — 7,760
Population in 2050 — 25,451
Des Moines
Number of new jobs — 33,401
Number of new housing units — 14,150
Population growth — 32,205
Population in 2050 — 254,171
Grimes
Number of new jobs — 6,708
Number of new housing units — 4,527
Population growth — 11,118
Population in 2050 — 28,545
Johnston
Number of new jobs — 3,239
Number of new housing units — 6,142
Population growth — 14,561
Population in 2050 — 38,002
Mitchellville
Number of new jobs — 159
Number of new housing units — 66
Population growth — 170
Population in 2050 — 2,686
Norwalk
Number of new jobs — 1,223
Number of new housing units — 2,991
Population growth — 7,346
Population in 2050 — 21,086
Pleasant Hill
Number of new jobs — 870
Number of new housing units — 2,264
Population growth — 5,732
Population in 2050 — 16,387
Polk City
Number of new jobs — 190
Number of new housing units — 1,216
Population growth — 3,300
Population in 2050 — 9,085
Urbandale
Number of new jobs — 18,673
Number of new housing units — 8,395
Population growth — 21,176
Population in 2050 — 67,445
Waukee
Number of new jobs — 7,323
Number of new housing units — 8,152
Population growth — 19,481
Population in 2050 — 45,449
West Des Moines
Number of new jobs — 38,631
Number of new housing units — 15,208
Population growth — 31,585
Population in 2050 — 100,607
Windsor Heights
Number of new jobs — 677
Number of new housing units — 131
Population growth — 302
Population in 2050 — 5,676
Phillip Sitter focuses for the Des Moines Register on reporting on suburban growth and development in the western metro areas. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.
