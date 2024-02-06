New data shows how big Des Moines metro cities could get. Here's what to expect

New growth projections through 2050 for Des Moines and its metro areas show which communities may grow the most in terms of the number of jobs, housing units and people.

The Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization's Transportation Technical Committee met Feb. 1 and discussed draft employment, housing unit and population projections. The committee uses the projections to try to determine areas of need for transportation improvements, and expected further review of its data.

The projections as of Feb. 1 showed population growth continuing at much faster rates in the suburbs than in the capital city, particularly in Waukee where it's projected to lead the metro with a more than 75% population growth, compared to about 14.5% in Des Moines.

That would have Waukee grow to a population of nearly 45,500 people by 2050, with Des Moines at more than 254,000 people.

Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Grimes and Johnston also were each projected to grow 60% or more. Ankeny was expected to add the largest number of new residents in the metro — more than 45,200 more people — for a new population of more than 120,000.

Waukee was projected to have the biggest change in the number of jobs — more than 94% growth — but it's West Des Moines that's projected to add the biggest number of new jobs in the metro, with more than 38,600 projected to be added there.

Des Moines was projected to follow with more than 33,400 new jobs and then Urbandale with more than 18,600 new jobs.

Projections for every metro city showed the rate of growth in housing units keeping up with population growth. Ankeny, West Des Moines and Des Moines were projected to add the most new housing units, though Waukee, Altoona and Bondurant may see the biggest growth rates in their housing stocks.

Here are some more projections by community through 2050, according to the MPO's report.

Altoona

Number of new jobs — 2,895

Number of new housing units — 5,726

Population growth — 14,607

Population in 2050 — 36,158

Ankeny

Number of new jobs — 7,879

Number of new housing units — 18,553

Population growth — 45,219

Population in 2050 — 120,278

Bondurant

Number of new jobs — 1,124

Number of new housing units — 1,833

Population growth — 5,231

Population in 2050 — 13,047

Carlisle

Number of new jobs — 723

Number of new housing units — 518

Population growth — 1,295

Population in 2050 — 5,684

Clive

Number of new jobs — 9,298

Number of new housing units — 3,111

Population growth — 7,760

Population in 2050 — 25,451

Des Moines

Number of new jobs — 33,401

Number of new housing units — 14,150

Population growth — 32,205

Population in 2050 — 254,171

Grimes

Number of new jobs — 6,708

Number of new housing units — 4,527

Population growth — 11,118

Population in 2050 — 28,545

Johnston

Number of new jobs — 3,239

Number of new housing units — 6,142

Population growth — 14,561

Population in 2050 — 38,002

Mitchellville

Number of new jobs — 159

Number of new housing units — 66

Population growth — 170

Population in 2050 — 2,686

Norwalk

Number of new jobs — 1,223

Number of new housing units — 2,991

Population growth — 7,346

Population in 2050 — 21,086

Pleasant Hill

Number of new jobs — 870

Number of new housing units — 2,264

Population growth — 5,732

Population in 2050 — 16,387

Polk City

Number of new jobs — 190

Number of new housing units — 1,216

Population growth — 3,300

Population in 2050 — 9,085

Urbandale

Number of new jobs — 18,673

Number of new housing units — 8,395

Population growth — 21,176

Population in 2050 — 67,445

Waukee

Number of new jobs — 7,323

Number of new housing units — 8,152

Population growth — 19,481

Population in 2050 — 45,449

West Des Moines

Number of new jobs — 38,631

Number of new housing units — 15,208

Population growth — 31,585

Population in 2050 — 100,607

Windsor Heights

Number of new jobs — 677

Number of new housing units — 131

Population growth — 302

Population in 2050 — 5,676

