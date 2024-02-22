Data shows Columbus homicides cut in half in first seven weeks of 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An anti-violence effort three years in the making is showing its first report card of 2024.

Nearly a dozen community activist groups met alongside Columbus police, Franklin County Family Services, Franklin County Coroner’s Office and others Wednesday night as part of Operation Under Triple Digits, the goal of which is to keep Columbus homicides below 100 for the first time in almost 10 years, since 2015.

Malissa Thomas-St. Clair started Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children and is spearheading the effort to unite government organizations, activist groups, and the community for the cause of stopping murder.

“We’re at 12 homicides; last year we were at 24,” Thomas-St. Clair said. “I never want to say that’s encouraging because when you have 12 lives lost, that’s a tragedy. The community needs to know that the work that they’re doing, community advocates, it’s working. If we put our pain to purpose and allow them to know, hey you can change, it’s not too late, this will turn itself around and we can really reduce the crime.”

The numbers show Columbus homicides have been cut in half compared to this time last year. However, CPD and Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children aren’t calling that a win. They know there’s much more work to be done.

The community is seeing the results. They’re showing up for the mission.

“Enough is enough. I wouldn’t want any other parent or family have to go through losing a child,” said Victoria Landrum. Her son Marcus was shot and killed in 2021. She grieves her son still, but after a year, decided she wanted to make a difference. She started What Would Marcus Do?, a non-profit that provides tangible resources, goods, and information to the Hilltop community.

Landrum believes in meeting people where they are.

“If people know that you’re caring about them and that you’re giving them information they can use, I think that’s a great help,” she said.

Terry Green is another leader working to make a difference in the lives of Columbus’ youth.

“A lot of young people are experiencing trauma right now today,” Green said. “Whether seeing a friend being incarcerated or seeing a friend be affected by the gun violence, or a family member.”

Green started Think Make Live Youth. He works with the city’s youth to give them a place to be heard and heal.

The initiative to get homicides under triple digits hits home for Green. His brother was murdered, then six months ago, his nephew Imperial Stewart was murdered. He can speak to youth from a place of passion and experience.

“A family member being affected by gun violence can be real traumatic for our young people, and a lot of young people don’t have a safe space where they can grow and heal through those traumatic experiences,” Green said. “Seeing organizations come together is a powerful shift, right? Because we have different organizations on a collaborative effort with one mission.”

Columbus Division of Police was not a sponsor of the event Wednesday, but there were badges all across the room. Homicide Unit Commander Mark Denner talked about the division’s efforts to solve crime. He said they boasted a more than 90% solve rate overall in 2023. Assistant Chief Greg Bodker said that number is well above the national average.

“One good barometer of community trust is how many tips we get on homicide cases. We get hundreds of tips on homicide cases. We are partners with the community,” said Bodker.

Initiatives like Operation Under Triple Digits are an opportunity for CPD to build on existing relationships with the community and start new ones. But they agree that 50% fewer homicides at this point in 2024 than last year at the same time is not a win.

“I’m optimistic about where we sit today, keeping in mind that there are twelve people that have lost their lives. It’s twelve too many. We are much better today than we were this time last year, but we have a lot of work to do. I think everyone working together we’re beginning to see some results, violence decreases and homicide decrease hopefully as we stand here today. But way too early to declare victory,” Bodker said.

