Data shows decline in deadly crashes in New Hampshire in 2023
The data showed an increase in deaths for people riding on motorcycles without a helmet.
The data showed an increase in deaths for people riding on motorcycles without a helmet.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
More than 16,00 shoppers rave about these socks.
Tesla Cybertruck videos on T Sportsline's YouTube channel reveal new details about the truck. Here's what the "Dissecting a Tesla Cybertruck" videos show.
A primary factor contributing to the fentanyl epidemic in the United States may be the smuggling of the drug through legal trade flows, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
2023 will likely be remembered as the "year of the layoff." TechCrunch has comprehensively tracked these layoffs, which have so far seen more than 240,000 jobs lost across the past 12 months alone, a hefty increase over 2022. Cybersecurity is not the worst affected sector — that unfortunate accolade appears to have been claimed by the transportation industry.
Strategists see limited upside for stocks next year, thanks to the market's massive rally over the last few months.
A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
A look at San Francisco records shows the city might be owed more than $200M for unpaid fines on parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2023.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
The Engadget team's pick of the worst things that happened in tech in 2023.
Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.
Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
From 12-horsepower people's cars to Group B-spec rally cars, Monaco's official car collection highlights a little bit of everything.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
The year saw a lack of scripted TV, but that didn't mean there was any shortage of exciting, groundbreaking viewing.