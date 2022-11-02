Data shows the Florida gas tax holiday didn’t deliver, but prices are still rising anyway

Florida’s gas tax holiday is over, and prices are up at some gas stations across Central Florida.

New data shows that fuel companies pocketed most of the savings. It’s one of the reasons some analysts say the holiday was a failure.

Experts who study taxes for a living have long said gas tax holidays are a bad idea, mainly because politicians don’t force companies to pass on the savings to their customers.

“Nothing prevents them from moving the price of gasoline up or down without that tax in it,” Richard Auxier of the Tax Policy Institute said.

That’s what appears to have happened in Florida. GasBuddy data shows gas stations cut their prices in the first few days of October’s tax holiday, then raised them back up the moment they could.

For most of the month, drivers say between zero to eight cents of the 25 leaders promised they would save.

Even the full 25 cents wouldn’t have felt like much with gas over three dollars per gallon.

Auxier was just one of the people who predicted what would happen when the gas tax holiday was proposed back in March.

Because Florida’s lack of an income tax leaves the state without options others can use, analysts say a tax rebate aimed at lower to middle income families would actually work better than gas tax holidays.

“Florida can do this, but it’s going to require some work,” Auxier said. “And again, thinking beyond the options most readily available to them, taking a few steps down the road, getting creative.”

Of course, Auxier says the ideal solution would be to lower gas prices altogether, but with the current state of the global economy, that doesn’t appear to be likely.

There have been constant calls for the United States to drill for more oil to solve the price problem, but oil industry experts say that also wouldn’t work because the U.S. mostly produces a type of oil that doesn’t end up in America.

