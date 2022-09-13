New data shows Hispanics twice as likely to be killed by gun violence in Florida

Advocates for preventing gun violence will be at the University of Central Florida Tuesday afternoon to meet with students.

The meeting comes after data from Giffords Florida found the number of Hispanics getting killed with guns is twice the corresponding number of non-Hispanics.

According to data from the CDC, it was found that more than 5,000 Hispanics died from gun violence in 2020, the most recent year with the available data.

It is also reported that Hispanics are dying from police shootings 1.4 times more than non-Hispanics, and nearly 53% of gun violence homicide victims in Florida are African-American men, even though they make up less than 9% of the state’s population.

Earlier this year, Congress came together to pass the bipartisan Safer Communities Act in response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. It clarified who needs a federal license to buy and sell firearms, imposed an enhanced background check review process and put $100 million toward the national criminal instant background check.

After the meeting at UCF, Giffords Florida will also be hosting a community block party in Kissimmee that’s open to the public.

