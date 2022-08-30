Data shows Lagos is not Africa’s third-biggest economy, as claimed by officials of Nigerian ruling party

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tonye BAKARE, AFP Nigeria
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bola Tinubu
    Nigerian politician
  • Kashim Shettima
    Nigerian agricultural economist

Officials of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have alleged that Lagos State is the third-largest economy in Africa. The claim spread after an influential ex-governor of the state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was nominated as the APC’s candidate for the presidential election set for February 2023. His running mate, Kashim Shettima, made the same assertion at a recent lawyers’ conference. But AFP Fact Check found this to be false: official data shows that, though the state is Nigeria’s biggest economy, it is not among the top five economies on the continent.

Formerly the seat of the government, Lagos is Nigeria’s economic capital. It tops the list of the best African cities for tech startups and is home to Nigeria’s busiest seaport and the country offices of tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

“Lagos is the third largest economy in Africa,” Shettima said at the annual general meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association in Lagos on August 22, 2022.

He made the comments while listing Tinubu’s achievements when he was state governor between 1999 and 2007.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for Tinubu’s election campaign and Nigeria’s junior minister for labour and employment, made the same claimduring an interview with Nigerian broadcaster Arise TV in early August.

Nigeria’s biggest economy

Lagos state is Nigeria’s biggest economy and was responsible for 15.3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the state had the highest internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2020, with 419 billion naira (US$1.1 billion at the time) collected in taxes and dues. That amount is more than triple the revenue of the second-best state, Rivers, which collected 118 billion naira during the same period.

Meanwhile, NBS’ half-year report for 2021 revealed that Lagos collected some 267 billion naira in taxes -- more than triple the 69 billion naira reaped by Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Tinubu is credited with changing the way taxes and levies are collected in the state, which has seen its IGR steadily increase.

But the claim that the state has the third largest economy in Africa is false.

Ninth, not third-largest economy

AFP Fact Check searched the website of the state’s ministry of economic planning and budget and found a document that shows the GDP figures of the state between 2013 and 2021.

The report was issued by the Macro Economic Statistics Division of the Lagos Bureau of Statistics (LBS).

The agency confirmed to AFP Fact Check that the document was authentic and could have only been published on the website after the approval of the commissioner in charge of the ministry.

According to the official document, Lagos’s GDP was 26.587 trillion naira in 2021 (US$75.965 billion at the time).  

That figure represents about 15.3 percent of Nigeria’s GDP, which stood at 173.527 trillion naira during the same period.

In terms of percentage contribution to the national GDP, the 2021 figure was the lowest contributed by the state over a five-year period between 2017 and 2021. The document cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a key reason for the decline.

A screenshot of the Lagos State GDP report, taken August 28, 2022

World Bank data shows Lagos State is not Africa’s third-largest economy - whether it is subtracted from or counted as part of Nigeria's national gross domestic product.

According to the report, the country's GDP was the largest on the continent in 2021 at US$440 billion.

Eight biggest economies in Africa in 2021 ( World Bank data / )

The value of Lagos State for the same year was US$75.965 billion.

This places it behind the economies of five countries in sub-Saharan Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Ghana) and three in North Africa (Egypt, Algeria and Morocco).

If Lagos State were to be deducted from the national value, Nigeria would simply slump to the third position in Africa behind South Africa and Egypt.

Meanwhile, the state’s GDP remains larger than that of West African neighbours Niger, Benin, Togo, Chad, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Gambia put together.

Recommended Stories

  • Crowd shot taken at 2019 rally for Nigerian president, not aspirant leader Bola Tinubu

    Nigerian veteran politician Bola Tinubu is vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in general elections scheduled for February 2023. A former governor of Lagos state, he was instrumental in getting Buhari elected in 2015 and 2019. A recent Facebook post claims to show a picture of a crowd at a pro-Tinubu rally in Sokoto state, in northwest Nigeria. But this is misleading: the picture was taken in 2019 when Buhari was chasing a second term as a candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congre

  • Nigeria Will Become First Country To Ban Foreign Models In Its Television Ads

    In a bold announcement, Nigeria has become the first country ever to implement a total ban on foreign models when it comes to tv ads. It will also include western, white actors who have appeared regularly on the country’s screens. This is a result of the Nigerian government trying to “develop local talent” and it’s set to start in October of this year.

  • Chris Rock Reveals He Turned Down an Offer to Host the 2023 Oscars

    Chris Rock was unusually chatty about The Slap at a recent comedy show, revealing that he was asked to host the Oscars for the second year in a row.

  • Churches, mosques house stolen Nigerian fuel in pervasive oil theft, says NNPC head

    Every section of Nigerian society is complicit in the theft of millions of barrels, the head of state oil company NNPC Ltd said on Tuesday, adding that make-shift pipelines and stolen fuel had even been found in churches and mosques. Large-scale theft from the nation's pipelines has throttled exports, forced some companies to shut in production and crippled the country's finances. NNPC chief Mele Kyari said he was not accusing institutions, including government, but at virtually every level of Nigerian society, individuals were siphoning off a total of around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) from what is typically Africa's largest exporter.

  • Assistant Secret Service Director at Center of Cassidy Hutchinson's Explosive Jan. 6 Testimony Resigns

    Anthony Ornato entered the spotlight earlier this summer following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots

  • Cannabis News Week: State of Cannabis Tax Revenue

    Tax revenue is the name of the game when it comes to cannabis legalization, and two states who opened their recreational markets around the same time are experiencing growing pains.

  • Man Accused of Chasing, Threatening Utah Senate Candidate and His Wife with Gun After Campaign Event

    Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin filed court documents that allege he and his wife were followed from an April campaign event by a man who "chased and threatened [them] at gunpoint"

  • Brazil star Neymar looks back to his best ahead of World Cup

    You had to blink and look again but, yes, it was him, sprinting down the left touchline deep into stoppage time desperately trying to keep the ball in play last weekend during the 1-1 home draw with Monaco at Parc des Princes. Neymar, the self-indulgent prince of PSG for so many years, was working as hard as anyone on the field. In what is great news for Brazil ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, a slim, athletic Neymar looks fitter and sharper than he has for several years after being dogged by fitness worries, questions over his lifestyle choices, and dragged down by persistent foot injuries.

  • Russia names second Ukrainian suspect in killing of nationalist's daughter

    Dugina, who like her father Alexander Dugin was a vocal supporter of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow on Aug. 20 in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a "vile, cruel crime." Two days after the 29-year-old's murder, the FSB, Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, said it had solved the case, naming a Ukrainian woman it said had trailed Dugina for weeks, rented an apartment in her housing complex and planted the car bomb before fleeing Russia to Estonia - all with Kyiv's backing.

  • Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Nuclear Deal Reached

    (Bloomberg) -- Progress toward an Iranian nuclear deal has thrown the spotlight onto a sizeable cache of crude held by Tehran that could be swiftly dispatched to buyers in the event an agreement gets hammered out.About 93 million barrels of Iranian crude and condensate are currently stored on vessels in the Persian Gulf, off Singapore and near China, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler, while Vortexa Ltd. estimates the holdings at 60 to 70 million barrels. In addition, there are smaller volume

  • ‘Traitor’ Ukrainian MP who supported Russian invasion is ‘assassinated’

    A former Ukrainian MP who collaborated with Russian occupying forces has been shot dead in his home, marking the fifth apparent assassination by partisans in the region.

  • Kenya's top court to rule on hacking allegations, votes disparity in election dispute

    Kenya's Supreme Court on Tuesday laid out eight questions it will answer when it rules on this month's disputed presidential election result, including whether the commission's website was hacked. Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is seeking the presidency for the fifth time, is contesting the result of a tight vote after which the election commission chairman declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner. Odinga's legal team lodged a case alleging that a team working for Ruto hacked into the election system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, thus increasing Ruto's share.

  • HEROES OF KABUL: ‘All good here,’ Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss wrote in last message to mom

    Army Special Operations Forces Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was among the 13 American service members killed by a suicide bomber one year ago during the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Massive explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Kherson

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 15:36 Powerful explosions have been heard in Mykolaiv and temporarily occupied Kherson. Locals are being asked to remain in bomb shelters. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, Suspilne Quote: "There are massive explosions in the city! Everyone immediately go to the bomb shelters!" Details: There are also sounds of explosions in Kherson.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • Russia's central bank says oil production goals proposed by the nation's finance ministry are too optimistic

    "The base price of oil and oil production seem to be too high to us," said Russia's central bank.

  • Serena Williams and Albert Pujols repeat history on Monday night

    Ageless athletes Serena Williams and Albert Pujols made history on Monday night, repeating feats they had accomplished 21 years earlier.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Breaking Up With Pete Davidson

    But she's not prepared to settle.

  • Retirement Savings vs. Real Estate Investing: Which Can Get You Richer Right Now?

    The largest classes of investment for most Americans are retirement funds and real estate. Most Americans have some form of retirement savings, typically held in tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k). At the same time, nearly two-thirds of American households own … Continue reading → The post Should You Save for Retirement or Invest in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian 'Camp Mode' lets you rest easy in the great outdoors

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe shows off some of the electric truck's new Camp Mode features, which should arrive in the next OTA.