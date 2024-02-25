New data shows seeing killings by police affected Black people’s sleep health

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Black individuals were more likely than white people to report sleeping for less than seven hours after police killed an unarmed Black person in their area or nationally according to research from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers found a 6.5% percent to an 11.4% increase in reporting very short sleep after exposures.

The article says this means that sleep health among Black adults worsened after seeing or reading about officers involved killings of unarmed Black people.

Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd were all killed by the police in the United States.

“These are just everyday Black people, there’s always a chance it could happen to you. And it’s just like that keeps you up at night,” Mia Diggs, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, said.

Diggs couldn’t escape from witnessing what was happening to numerous Black individuals nationwide in 2020.

“We live on social media but just scrolling for hours and just seeing all of this,” she said.

Emily Allen, a junior at the University of Arkansas, says it was an experience that the Black community couldn’t get away from because even if you’re not trying to see it, it would come up on your feed.

“To know that it has an impact on people, whether they have a choice in it or not, it’s hard,” Allen said.

Feeling frustrated, disheartened, and hopeless, seeing Black people being murdered by police affected Allen during the day and night.

She had a low mood, irritability, isolated herself from people, and would wake up not as restful.

“There will be times that I will wake up anxious or like first thing in the morning. In the morning, just kind of like heavy in general, knowing kind of how things were going in the world,” Allen said.

Ivan Vargas, assistant professor in psychological science at the University of Arkansas, says not getting enough sleep or good quality sleep can affect our mental and physical health.

“Like our ability to to concentrate and focus and and feel energized to kind of do our day-to-day things and our ability to regulate our emotions,” Vargas said.

He says it can affect you long-term and increase your risk for high blood pressure and depression.

Vargas also says racial and ethnic minorities are at higher risk for sleep disorders such as insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea.

Allen says she’s spoken with a therapist and her mom about how crimes against the Black community have impacted her.

“Being able to go back to some of those roots, talk with her about things, express my frustrations, cry about it,” she said.

Allen says because of the killings, she worries more about the Black men in her life.

She also moved her insurance and registration cards to the sun visor in her car.

“That way, if I’m pulled over, I don’t have to reach into the glove box, like anything that would in any way indicate that I’m like a threat,” Allen said.

Allen is a psychology major and in class, she learned about racial disparities.

Students were advised to sleep in a dark, quiet environment but she says not everyone has the ability to do that.

“We’re like, OK, well, what if the neighborhood I live in isn’t the best? I don’t feel safe. I’m anxious,” she said. “There’s not just me and my bedroom because I have siblings, like all these things kind of play a part in what the sleep experience is like. And a lot of the treatment for it comes from a very like white privilege type of perspective.”

For better sleep, Vargas recommends waking up and going to sleep at the same time every day.

Diggs says the Black community is still traumatized and police brutality doesn’t help.

“We’re still slowly but steadily healing from it. But every incident we hear about police brutality just sets us back.”

