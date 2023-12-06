Database lists salaries of Daytona Beach city employees – 74 of them make six figures

DAYTONA BEACH — Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher is paid $285,681 annually, making him the highest-paid city government employee. But what does everyone else on the city government staff earn?

Seven other top Daytona city government employees, three of whom have worked for the city for more than two decades, earn between $185,571 and $219,440.

Eighty-five Daytona Beach city employees earn $95,000 or more, and 627 earn at least $50,000 each year. The four lowest-paid employees make $32,000.

Here are some highlights of the city government salary database:

74 employees have six-figure salaries

The fire chief also serves as a deputy city manager, but he's paid $11,000 less per year than the other two deputy city managers who have worked for the city fewer years.

The city’s communications and marketing manager is paid more than some police captains and nearly as much as two of the city’s staff attorneys.

The city commissioners, who are elected officials and not city staff employees, have the lowest hourly wage, $11.37 per hour.

Feacher, who's now 47 years old, isn't Daytona Beach's only well-paid top employee. City Attorney Ben Gross makes $264,709 annually, a salary he has worked up to in his more than 23 years working for the city of Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach has 925 full-time city government employees, and its annual budget for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 is $343 million.

A News-Journal analysis of eight Florida governments shows Feacher is among the highest-paid city managers in the state, and he's poised to hold that distinction with another raise coming to him in April that's going to bump up his yearly pay to $291,395.

"I have not requested anything from our elected officials beyond what we agreed to when I took the job," Feacher said when asked about his salary. "I will never ask for more than what the contract says."

In the two and a half years Feacher has led Daytona Beach's government, his bosses – the mayor and six city commissioners – haven't raised any concerns about his pay.

"I think Feacher is doing a top-shelf job," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

