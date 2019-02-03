Is Datacolor AG’s (VTX:DCN) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll evaluate Datacolor AG (VTX:DCN) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Datacolor:

0.14 = US$6.2m ÷ (US$70m – US$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Datacolor has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Datacolor

Is Datacolor’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Datacolor’s ROCE is fairly close to the Electronic industry average of 14%. Separate from Datacolor’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

SWX:DCN Last Perf February 3rd 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Datacolor’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Datacolor has total liabilities of US$25m and total assets of US$70m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. Datacolor has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Datacolor’s ROCE

Datacolor’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. But note: Datacolor may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).