Datacolor Boosts Software Capabilities with Acquisition

Color management solutions firm Datacolor is expanding its digital and data offerings through the acquisition of Matchmycolor, a company that develops software for color formulation and communication.

Matchmycolor is being consolidated into Datacolor from Jan. 1, 2023. Both Datacolor and Matchmycolor are focused on helping customers collaborate internally and externally to execute colors. Through this acquisition, Datacolor is growing its positioning in color management, while Matchmycolor will be able to work with a wider market.

“The acquisition of Matchmycolor aligns with Datacolor’s vision to continuously invest in strengthening its comprehensive product portfolio of high-precision hardware and software solutions as well as its market-leading global service and sales organization, helping even more customers get color right,” Albert Busch, president and CEO of Datacolor, told Sourcing Journal. “With Matchmycolor, we are significantly expanding our customer reach and software development capabilities, including reaching new industries.”

Both Datacolor and Matchmycolor supply solutions that support color management in the fashion and textile industries. Datacolor’s offerings include hardware such as spectrophotometers, formulation and communication software, a lab dyeing and dispensing solution and a certification service.

Meanwhile, Matchmycolor’s Colibri software platform includes tools for color specification and standardization, color matching, color quality and color recipe dispensing. Colibri can be integrated with enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, connecting color management with other areas of the business, such as material procurement.

“Matchmycolor’s color formulation and color communication software for the plastics, ink, print and packaging, and automotive industries compliments Datacolor’s market-leading solutions in the textile, paint and coatings industries,” Busch said. “Additionally, Matchmycolor has a broad experience with color software integration and data management projects, allowing for a deep integration of color information with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and data analytics.”

Based in Basel, Switzerland, Matchmycolor was formed in 2009 after Ciba Specialty Chemicals spun off its Colibri business to its software development partner Nexirius in a management buyout. In the 2022 fiscal year, Matchmycolor’s sales totaled 3 million Swiss francs ($3.31 million). Post acquisition, the company’s approximately 20 employees—including owners Michael Jakobi and Judy van de Langkruis—will continue to operate out of the firm’s Basel office. “We are looking forward to be joining forces with Datacolor,” said Jakobi and van de Langkruis in a joint statement about the acquisition. “As one company, we will be able to offer an even wider range of solutions that will help customers achieve their color management goals.”

Matchmycolor is currently distributed and supported in over 30 countries, while Datacolor has a presence in more than 100 countries. Datacolor’s thousands of customers include textile clients such as apparel brand Hugo Boss and department store chain JC Penney.

“Across the textile and apparel industry, we continue to see a strong demand for the digitalization of color management process, as well as more sustainable textile production,” said Busch. “Digital color management solutions such as from Datacolor are now often required by the major brands throughout their supply chain. The benefits are undeniable; digital color management minimizes waste, boosts workflow efficiency and ensures color quality.”

