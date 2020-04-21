Datacoral achieves Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacoral, a Data Engineering Company, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Datacoral's Data Engineering Platform has been validated to run on and support Amazon Linux 2.

Achieving the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation differentiates Datacoral as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a generally available product that runs on Amazon Linux 2 and is fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Datacoral is proud to achieve Amazon Linux 2 Ready status," said Raghu Murthy, CEO and founder. "Our platform helps companies get the most value out of their data without having to work on the data plumbing. With Amazon Linux 2, our customers are now getting a fully supported platform with the latest security updates."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated or run on select AWS Services.

"To us, Datacoral is like having an expert data engineering team and ELT pipeline for a fraction of the time and cost," Said Sam Purtill, Co-founder and CTO of Jyve.

About Datacoral - Datacoral offers an Amazon Web Services (AWS)-native data engineering platform that connects to over 75 APIs and databases to ingest data into data lakes and data warehouses. It is born from the people who grew Yahoo!, Facebook, Groupon, and Splunk from terabytes to petabytes. Datacoral's customers include a new generation of AI-powered startups including Greenhouse, Front, Frame.io and Jyve who are investing their savings from data infrastructure into their data science activities. Datacoral is based in San Francisco and an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network with AWS Data & Analytics Competency status.

