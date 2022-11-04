Do You Find Datadog (DDOG) Shares Exciting?

Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund gained 1.7% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 6.8% decline for the MSCI ACWI Index and a 5.9% decline for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index. Stock selection contributed to the fund’s outperformance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds discussed stocks like Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a monitoring and analytics, platform provider. On November 2, 2022, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock closed at $74.48 per share. One-month return of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was -20.48% and its shares lost 55.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a market capitalization of $23.569 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Similarly, we continued scaling up our investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), recognizing significant opportunities for the long term, while the majority of investors remain preoccupied with the here and now. While the company may see some short-term headwinds to growth (the company reported seeing some impact to its volume-driven logs and Application Performance Management modules), long-term prospects remain bright, in our view. Datadog reported a best-in-class gross retention rate in the “mid-to-high 90s%,” 74% year-over-year revenue growth, and 21% adjusted operating margins."

