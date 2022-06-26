Is Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Datadog’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Datadog still cheap?

Good news, investors! Datadog is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $153.44, but it is currently trading at US$107 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Datadog’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Datadog look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Datadog. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DDOG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDOG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DDOG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - Datadog has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Datadog, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

