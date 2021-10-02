Is Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Datadog's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Datadog had debt of US$733.8m, up from US$559.6m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.41b in cash, so it actually has US$676.4m net cash.

A Look At Datadog's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Datadog had liabilities of US$381.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$782.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.41b in cash and US$188.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$434.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Datadog's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$44.9b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Datadog boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Datadog's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Datadog wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 59%, to US$764m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Datadog?

While Datadog lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow US$132m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. Keeping in mind its 59% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Datadog (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

