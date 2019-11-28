DATAGROUP SE Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.3% to close at €62.20 following the release of its yearly results. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit €308m. Earnings fell 4.0% short of analyst forecasts, reaching €1.74 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for DATAGROUP from five analysts is for revenues of €336.2m in 2020, which is a solid 9.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to jump 28% to €2.23. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of €334.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.16 in 2020. Analysts seem to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €52.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on DATAGROUP, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €65.00 and the most bearish at €36.00 per share. This shows there is still quite a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

It can be useful to take a broader overview by seeing how analyst forecasts compare, both to the DATAGROUP's past performance and to peers in the same market. We would highlight that DATAGROUP's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.3% increase next year well below the historical 16%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, other companies in this market with analyst coverage, are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that analysts still expect DATAGROUP to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards DATAGROUP following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although analyst forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target held steady at €52.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.

