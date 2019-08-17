DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

Since DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) released its earnings in March 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, as a 27% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, though this is evidently lower than the historical 5-year average earnings growth of 40%. By 2020, we can expect DATAGROUP’s bottom line to reach €16m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €13m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for DATAGROUP in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 6 analysts covering D6H is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for D6H, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 14% based on the most recent earnings level of €13m to the final forecast of €21m by 2022. EPS reaches €2.55 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.55 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 4.7%, this movement will result in a margin of 6.2% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For DATAGROUP, I've put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

