Dataiku gets $400M at a $4.6B valuation, led by Tiger Global

Catherine Shu
·1 min read

Data science platform Dataiku announced today it has raised a $400 million Series E, bringing its valuation to $4.6 billion. The round was led by Tiger Global, with participation from returning investors like ICONIQ Growth, CapitalG, FirstMark Capital, Battery Ventures, Snowflake Ventures and Dawn Capital.

New investors included Insight Partners, Eurazeo, Lightrock and Olivier Pomel, the chief executive of Datadog.

Dataiku’s last round of funding was a $100 million Series D in 2020.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku is used by data scientists, but also designed for business analysts and other people with less technical backgrounds. The platform lets companies design and deploy AI and analytics apps, turn raw data into advanced analytics and design machine learning models. It’s been used for a wide array of use cases, including fraud detection, customer churn prevention and supply chain optimization.

The company now has about 450 enterprise clients, including Unilever, Merck, GE, Ubisoft and NXP.

Enterprise AI platform Dataiku launches managed service for smaller companies

In June, Dataiku launched a fully managed version of the platform called Dataiku Online, which means the company takes care of setup and infrastructure. Co-founder and CEO Florian Douetteau told TechCrunch at the time Dataiku Online is focused on getting more startups and SMBs onto the platform.

In a statement about the investment, Tiger Global partner John Curtius said, “We’ve seen that executing an AI strategy in which data is part of day-to-day operations can have large-scale impact for organizations across sectors and sizes, and Dataiku is well-positioned to continue to help the enterprise realize this potential value given both the strength of their technology and the team.”

Tiger Global just closed one of the biggest venture funds ever, with $6.7 billion

Enterprise AI 2.0: The acceleration of B2B AI innovation has begun

